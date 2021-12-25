mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Playboi Carti's "Stop Breathing" Was An Unexpected Christmas Delight

Alexander Cole
December 25, 2021 11:01
Image via Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti's "Whole Lotta Red" celebrated its first birthday today.


Playboi Carti dropped his highly-anticipated album Whole Lotta Red last year on Christmas. At the time, fans on Twitter were calling the album trash, however, in recent months, the album has been highly lauded as one of the best hip-hop projects in quite some time. There is a lot of replay value to be found here, and since today is Christmas, we figured it would be appropriate to provide you guys with a one-year throwback to one of the most hyped songs on the album, "Stop Breathing."

This was easily Carti's most aggressive track on WLR and it was one that had fans raging on Christmas Day while opening gifts. From the wild flows to violent lyrics to menacing production, this was the spiritual successor to "RIP" off of Die Lit. It's a song that is still highly praised just a year later, and even if you don't like this album, you probably at least like "Stop Breathing." Sure, it's not the easiest album to get into, but you can't deny that it is filled with bangers.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pussy-ass n****s can't hang 'round me (what? What? What? Go)
All these pussy-ass n****s liabilities (what?)
I'm so shiesty, I ain't got a OG (what? Woo)
I keep the blicky, blicky just in case they try me (what? Blicky, what? Blicky)

Via YOUTUBE
