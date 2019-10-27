Playboi Carti is undoubtedly an enigmatic force in the realm of "mumble rap" as some would call it. The rapper's album Die Lit was one of the best projects of 2018 but following its release, he began teasing another new project. Whole Lotta Red has not seen the light of day yet but hopefully, it will sometime soon. During a recent concert, the rapper gave fans a bit of an update on the project. "Thank you so much for having me. Be patient. It's almost there. I'm ready. It's lit," he said.

The thing is Carti has been steadily saying this to fans since announcing the project. A few weeks ago, there was speculation that the album was going to arrive at the end of the week. Of course, it didn't and all Carti had to inform fans that he's still recording it. He even said back in July that the album would arrive in the next 60 days which clearly wasn't the case.

Whether Carti actually intends on dropping this year or not remains to be unclear but with the amount of work he's putting in, we're curious to hear what it sounds like. He's previously stated that the project won't have any features. He's also been locking in studio time with Pi'erre Bourne so we know there will absolutely be bangers on Whole Lotta Red.