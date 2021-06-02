Lloyd Banks once famously told 50 Cent, and inadvertently Kanye West, "Go 'head, switch the style up. If n*ggas hate, then let them hate, and watch the money pile up." Nearly two full decades later, Playboi Carti appears to have followed that as well, because last December's Whole Lotta Red was stylistically different than anything that the Atlanta artist had done before.

While the album was heavily scrutinized upon its release, it appears that Carti's punk rock/rap project is finally getting the love that many Hip-Hop fans feel it deserves, and one of the album's standout cuts, in particular, has recently been trending on TikTok.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

One of the fan-favorite cuts from Whole Lotta Red is "Punk Monk," and throughout the four-minute track, Carti spills a bunch of tea and exposes secrets about Trippie Redd, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Keed, and Pi'erre Bourne, among others. However, it appears that Playboi Carti's fans also just think that "Punk Monk" is a vibe.

The song has become part of a viral trend on TikTok in which users create videos using a snippet from "Punk Monk" when Carti wails, "Don't talk to me!" TikTok users have gotten extremely creative and used the song to showcase their thoughts on people pronouncing caramel strangely, their disdain for people who don't like sushi, and everything in between.

Carti's emotional lyrics on "Punk Monk" have so far inspired over 402k TikTok video creations, so clearly the King Vamp is doing something right. Check out some of the best TikToks featuring Playboi Carti's "Punk Monk" below.