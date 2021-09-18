Rappers have been discussing their jewels in recent days, but Playboi Carti's name has been mentioned for a different reason. We've seen Lil Durk and Lil Baby stepping forward to talk about jewelers ripping off customers by selling them fake merchandise. Durk issued a warning and soon, Baby was called out for wearing a fake $400K Patek. Earlier this evening (September 17), Lil Baby named a specific jeweler allegedly sold him fake items, and while that conversation continues, TMZ reports that Playboi Carti is facing legal troubles.

According to the outlet, Carti stands accused of not paying for two chains he ordered in September 2020.



Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

Like many other rappers, Carti likes to show off his expensive bling, but celebrity jeweler Eliantte reportedly sued Carti with claims that he owes him over $97K. Carti is said to have ordered a "14-carat white gold diamond rosary chain and a custom diamond tennis chain." Both items came to a total of $197K, and while Carti reportedly paid $100K back in January, he is accused of not making good on the outstanding balance.

Eliantte reportedly stated in court documents that he has attempted to make contact with Carti to settle the balance, however, those efforts have allegedly gone unanswered. Carti has not commented on the accusations publicly.

