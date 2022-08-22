Playboi Carti is never afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to his aesthetic. The Georgia rapper, known for his goth persona, recently took his image to the next level with a new neck tattoo that says "Satan." Aside from sharing a photo of his new ink, the 25-year old star has yet to speak about the meaning behind the tattoo. However, fans quickly hopped on social media to share their strong opinions about the new tat.

Despite the critics, Carti's fans continue to support him and his music. In a recent interview posted by Our Generation Music, Wiz Khalifa revealed that he's also a fan of the "Magnolia" rapper's shows, sharing, "What younger kids are feeling, like, when they come out, that’s what they wanna do. They wanna f***in’ rage, they wanna jump, they wanna scream, he knows how to bring that out in people. And especially the set design, that’s what I’m a nerd about. Like, he’s all the way up here on a f*ckin’ mountain and sh*t. I’m like, ‘That’s hard.'”

As Playboi Carti continues to make headlines over his high energy shows and eclectic look, his career success continues to soar. Last week, Rolling Loud New York announced that King Vamp would be joining the festival as a special guest performer with an action packed line up that includes Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, MoneyBagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, Chief Keef, Yung Lean, Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, Busta Rhymes, Don Toliver, 21 Savage, Big Sean, Pusha T, and many more.

Check out the latest addition to Playboi Carti's tattoo collection.



