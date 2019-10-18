Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Playboi Carti's next project, Whole Lotta Red. In the past two days, Playboi Carti did have fans on the edge of their seats as they anticipated the release of his new project. Carti did not confirm a release date but he did share an IG post, captioned, "48 hours! locked in." Many presumed that meant he would release the project on Friday but that's definitely not the case.

The 48 hours Carti was referring to was most likely a studio session. Taking to Instagram, he followed it up with another post which included several photos of himself getting his model on. "I just made 10 vibes <3," he wrote. Unfortunately, that means nothing to the fans who just hope that the project will see the light of day.

Whole Lotta Red has been plagued by leaks over the past few months. "Kid Cudi," which recently received praise from the Man On The Moon artist, was one of the many tracks that found its way onto the internet. That's likely the reason why he's been recording relentlessly with no actual release date announced yet.

Who knows when it could arrive at this point but given the amount of work he's put in and how promising the leaks have been, Playboi Carti appears to be coming through with heat.