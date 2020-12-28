For anybody fiending for drama over the holiday season, Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti surely provided all that you needed to be entertained on social media. With update-after-update, Iggy Azalea continually called out her ex-boyfriend and his alleged side chick Brandi. The Aussie rapper claims that Playboi Carti chose not to be present during the birth of their son Onyx, and he refuses to sign his birth certificate. She also says that Carti cheated on her for the entirety of her pregnancy.

Though the plot continues to thicken, Carti is attempting to show the world a different narrative, painting himself as a present father and sharing photos and videos with his baby boy on Twitter.

"stUDio > bABY mE," wrote the Whole Lotta Red rapper, posting a video of his son playing the piano on his lap in the lab. "No Sl33p," he added, sharing another picture with Onyx.

Playboi Carti is presently looking poised for a strong debut on the Billboard 200 album charts next week, appearing to be locked into the #1 spot. As it seems, his dramatic personal life unfolding on the internet only helped to bring attention to his new music.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

This morning, people are catching up on the drama, which includes a new call-out from Iggy Azalea, who is addressing Brandi in a long message on Instagram.