Playboi Carti, who was seen arguing with an unidentified man in a video that has gone viral on Twitter, now says he knocked the stranger out after the video cut. He explained saying "He was being too crazy."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Why you pullin’ out the phone for? I don’t know you,” Carti says in the clip.

From there, the man filming accosts the rapper: “I don’t need no pistol to whoop pussy-ass n***a’s ass. Hey, you put your hands on my sister again … I'ma kill you, boy … I ain’t scared of no pistol … Fuck a pistol, what your hands like?”

Carti claims he has no idea what the man is talking about, and the two proceed to continue shouting at each other for the remainder of the video before the camera cuts off.

It's unclear what the full context of the interaction is.

"I KnOck br0 oUT. hE WAS bEInG TOo cRAZY!" Carti tweeted, Saturday afternoon.

It has been a rough weekend for rappers and public interactions. Earlier in the day, 6ix9ine posted a video of himself involved in a shouting match with a stranger who he claims had been secretly recording him. 6ix9ine even compares him to Meek Mill.

