Playboi Carti fans have been practically begging for Whole Lotta Red to drop ever since he released Die Lit back in 2018. Despite the demand for the album, Carti has kept fans waiting, and at times, they have even given up on believing the album exists. Due to numerous leaks, Carti had to keep delaying the project but based on his recent social media activity, it's clear the album is imminent.

In fact, his most recent Instagram post suggests the album could potentially be coming out tonight. He even revealed that Kanye West gifted him one of those insane Yeezy tanks we've been seeing over the past few months. "I kAnT bELieVE mY ALBUm iS AbOUT 2 dRoP. wTF ð ps. i goT A tANK @ THe cAsTLE n0w thx. YE," Carti wrote.

Carti recently shared a snippet featuring Kanye, so it makes sense that the billionaire Yeezy owner would want to reward him in some way. As you can imagine, fans are over the moon about Carti's recent admission and they're already planning out how they're going to experience the album.

This news will certainly humor the likes of Mario Judah, who has been offering some warnings to Carti over the past couple of weeks, demanding that he drop the album.

Only time will tell whether or not Carti makes good on this latest promise.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images