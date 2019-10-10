Playboi Carti, born Jordan Carter, in the south side of Atlanta just recently tweeted that he will be in New York for a show. The comments blew up, as everyone wonders when his WLR album will drop. WLR, which stands for WHOLE LOTTA RED has been in the works for a while, and his fans are losing their minds waiting for it. What has happened so far is that almost half of the album got leaked online, including ''Hulk,'' ''Shortie N Luv,'' ''A and L,'' ''T S**t,'' and ''Butterfly Pill.'' Even recent cuts have been showcased online, such as ''Minute Maid,'' ''Red on Red,'' ''She Wanna,'' ''Pitshop,'' and ''Monday Thru Sunday.''

We're still unsure whether he will be making a completely different project, or whether he's going to include the leaked songs in his album. Celebrities like Drake have been hinting at the expected hype -- advertising it on social media.

The Atlanta rapper admitted that there will be no features on the album, stating ''I ain’t gon’ lie. It feel like we worked too hard for this moment. So, I’ma do this shit with no features.” Any involvement from other artists is therefore out of the question, and many are expecting him to spit fire. There were also signs that Playboi Carti will be going back to his old style after this album. Is it possible that he brings back his old style sooner than expected? -- considering some of his songs got leaked, he could possibly be searching for a new route. We already know that he wants to focus on bars and lyrics, rather than just melodies, which made him a star in the first place.

Do you guys want to see the old Carti? Let us know.