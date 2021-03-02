Playboi Carti dropped off his second studio album Whole Lotta Red last Christmas. While initially provoking mixed reactions from fans, a few songs from the album have been finding relative success among audiences, namely the Art Dealer produced cut "Sky." The 24-year-old Atlanta native sat down with Kid Cudi recently in an interview published Monday (March 1) to reflect on the album, namely working with Kanye West, who executive produced the project. He also touched on how he views himself as a "full rock-star" now.



Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

When asked about what it was like working with Kanye by Cudi, Carti immediately praised the hip-hop veteran. "Kanye is the OG. He opened my eyes to some sh*t," he raved. "When I got around him, I realized why I love him so much. You get what I’m saying? When I get around you, I realize why I love you so much. I even appreciate Ye for introducing me and you," he added, praising Cudi as well.

He added, "Being able to talk to somebody who understands what I’m saying, I got that from his whole camp. I felt that energy from everybody he deals with. I didn’t feel like a loner. The world I’m trying to build, he already got it going on. Ye is on this king vamp shi*. Cudi is on this king vamp sh*t. Y’all already on that." Cudi then asked the "Vamp Anthem" artist if he considered himself a rapper or, "something else entirely?"

"Full rock-star. Hip-hop is my category, for sure, but I’m full rock-star," Carti declared in response. He added that there's no cap on who can bump his music.

"I make music for people who feel themselves. I make music for models. I make music for young n*ggas in high school trying to get a new girlfriend. I make music for a young n*gga before his basketball game in the locker room. I make music for a motherfucker who got down smoking too much weed and now he’s in his head about sh*t. I make music for all of them. There’s no lid on my sh*t," he continued.

He also talked to the "Tequila Shots" artist about only including three features on the entire 24-track run of WLR, which he chalked up to being the only three people he's trying to impress. "I got Future, I got Cudi, I got Ye. I’m f*cking with the originals, the motherf*cking godfathers of this sh*t. Who else you need on the album after that?" he said.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Read the full interview here, and let us know what you think of Carti's declaration down in the comments.