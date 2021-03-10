Even though Whole Lotta Red finally dropped last Christmas, fans have been clamoring for more music from Playboi Carti nonetheless. Many dedicated fans enjoyed the album's suprising sonic direction while others immediately wrote it off as a major misstep, yet the mere idea of a deluxe version of Whole Lotta Red has been more than enough to get fans excited once again for new Carti music. Judging from a new Instagram post from the "King Vamp" himself, Carti may be dropping sooner than fans thought.

Carti's latest Instagram post shows the eccentric Atlanta artist once again sporting blonde hair, which hardcore fans of the "Punk Monk" will undoubtedly associate with the time period leading up to the long-awaited release of Whole Lotta Red when hyped tracks like "Pissy Pamper/Kid Cudi" kept leaking onto the internet.

In the photo's caption, Playboi Carti writes in his signature chaotic letter case, "LeTs dr0p thiS new Album . w3 noT done."

For all intents and purposes, this is could very well be an official announcement, or as close as fans will get to one, that the deluxe version of Whole Lotta Redis almost set to release. Longtime fans of Carti know, however, that the Atlanta artist's new post doesn't necessarily mean that the album will be arriving anytime soon. Playboi Carti is notorious for last-minute release announcements, so stay tuned as more information regarding "thiS new Album" is sure to come in the following days.