Playboi Carti is one of the most lit performers in the world right now. His songs fall under the "rager" category of music, which means you can be sure that there are some pretty wild moshpits whenever he takes to the stage. Now, we are comfortably into the summer months, which means the festival season is upon us. Unsurprisingly, Carti has been a huge mainstay at these festivals and there is no doubt that he is a fan favorite.

Recently, Carti made headlines for falling off of the stage while performing at the Wireless Festival in the UK. According to DJ Akademiks, Carti's memorable moments haven't stopped there. While performing in Switzerland, Carti ended up getting physical with security, all in the name of saving a fan.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In the clip down below, a fan tried to rush the stage but was immediately brought down by two security guards. Carti saw this and immediately rushed over. The artist then tried to pull the security guards off so that the fan could be free. Eventually, Carti was successful, and the fan couldn't have been more grateful.

From there, Carti hugged the fan, and it looks like he even gave him a kiss. Either way, it was a very nice moment that the fan is never going to forget.





With more festivals taking place this summer, it will be interesting to see what else Carti has in store for everyone.