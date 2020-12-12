Playboi Carti has been teasing fans with the release of Whole Lotta Red for about two years now and while the album has yet to officially drop, it is believed that it will be coming out on Christmas Day with some help from Kanye West, who is rumored to have EP'd it. After delaying the album another two weeks, Mario Judah came through with his own version of Whole Lotta Red, which certainly contains those Carti vibes fans have been hoping for.

Carti is now fueling the rumors that he has been working with Kanye, as he recently took to his Instagram account with some photos of himself at Kanye's compound. As you can see, the two checked out what appears to be some military-grade vehicles, all while watching vampire movies on Kanye's big screen.

Over the past few weeks, many Carti fans have felt as though the artist's appearance resembles that of a vampire so it's clear he has fully embraced the aesthetic. As for Kanye, we're sure he enjoyed the company especially after it was reported that he and Kim Kardashian living "separate lives."

Hopefully, these two friends finally come through with Whole Lotta Red sooner rather than later.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images