Playboi Carti is one of the best live performers of his generation. He knows how to get the crowd going, becoming a moshpit specialist over the years. He was a standout at Rolling Loud last week in Miami, and while the fans ate up his performance, the Lollapalooza crowd in Chicago seems to have enjoyed his set a little more.



Scott Legato/Getty Images

On Thursday night, Playboi Carti hit the stage for the thirtieth anniversary of Lolla and he did not disappoint. Anybody that was in attendance can attest to the fact that he turned the entire audience up a notch, bringing them to rage-appropriate levels. One of the highlights of his show came when he performed "Rockstar Made" from his latest album Whole Lotta Red. The rapper connected with his fans, telling them that he missed coming to Chicago before the track started blaring. Instantly, people starting jumping and dancing. Comparatively to last week, it's nice to see some music fans actually enjoying themselves at a festival. You can see thousands of people having an incredible time and, hopefully, dodging the Delta variant by wearing their masks and social distancing. It doesn't look like there was much of the latter though.

Check out a video of Playboi Carti shutting down the festival with his amazing performance below. Are you shedding COVID anxiety to go to a festival this summer?