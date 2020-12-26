Playboi Carti Gets In His Horror Movie Bag On "Vamp Anthem"

Playboi Carti had the entire hip-hop world paying attention Friday morning as he finally released his highly-anticipated album Whole Lotta Red. Immediately after the album's release, there were some pretty polarizing reactions as many were confused by the album's sound. With this release, Carti is going all-in with the punk sound, and not everyone is feeling it. Despite this, there are some undeniable bangers here including "Vamp Anthem" which features a common vampire movie sample at the beginning.

Carti has been compared to a vampire over the past few months, so it only makes sense that he would make some tracks dedicated to the vampire aesthetic. With this track, we get a banging beat all while Carti delivers some high energy flows. Overall, it's one of the best tracks on WLR and if you want to give it a spin, you can do so below.

Quotable lyrics:

When them vamps outside, lil' bitch, you better be ready

When them guns outside, lil' bitch, you better be ready

When the stars align, lil' bitch, you better be ready

I won't take my time, lil' bitch, you know I'm ready