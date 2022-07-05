Wireless Festival in the UK returned this past weekend with loads of incredible performances. Chance are, you've caught a glimpse or two of a few of the sets over the weekend but it seems that Playboi Carti had one of the best sets of the festival. Critics and fans praised the Atlanta-born artist for his energetic set, despite a minor mishap.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

It's safe to say that you could expect Playboi Carti to turn any crowd up at any given time but it seems like even he went too hard. Footage emerged online this weekend of Carti jumping backward on the stage's extended platform, only to fall into the pit. Fortunately, it seems like he landed on his feet and didn't even miss a beat. He started to get even more intimate with the crowd and turned up even further.

Carti's stage antics have made headlines over the past few months. In June, Carti went viral after he was seen throwing his guitarist across the stage without any reason.

While Carti is expected to grace many festival stages this summer, he recently shared information surrounding his next body of work, which is expected to be titled Music.

"Yeah, then it’s that. Like I said, it’s music," he explained of his follow-up to Whole Lotta Red. That’s what it’s for so everybody can just... I got a lot of people that I got to take care of so I’m here, forever. So, the music that I’m making is forever. I’ve been listening to Mayhem, The Weeknd, a lot of old Atlanta shit, ratchet shit. Do you think sometimes I need to dumb it down? Do people think I’m too ahead? Because sometimes I feel like dumbing it down makes more money."