Playboi Carti Does A Whole Lotta Flexing On "New Tank"

Alexander Cole
December 27, 2020 09:01
Image via Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti addressed rumors about his sexuality on "New Tank."


Playboi Carti's new album Whole Lotta Red has only been out for a couple of days now although it's already amassed a pretty polarizing reaction. Carti has always been willing to take risks with his music and on WLR, he opted to take a punk rock approach that many weren't expecting. In the end, the results are varied but there are quite a few bangers here to sink your teeth into. One of those tracks is "New Tank" which sees Carti at his most energetic.

In this song, Carti raps over abrasive production all while yelling lyrics about his cars, his thots, and even his sexuality, which has been questioned quite a bit as of late. Overall, it's a pretty dope track, and fans who were hoping for songs like this will surely get a kick out of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm servin' that base (Base, yeah)
I got me some thots (Thots, thots)
They thought I was gay (Slatt, woah)
Lamborghini parked outside, it's purple like lean (Woah, woah)

