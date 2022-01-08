Playboi Carti's 2020 Christmas album Whole Lotta Red has become one of, if not the, most impactful hip-hop albums of the past year. With fiery trap production and Carti's unique, ad-lib heavy flow, WLR has left its mark culturally and sales wise.

The album has not only already achieved RIAA Gold status, but was also listed No. 1 on the Rolling Stones 2021 Hip-Hop Albums of the Year list. Although Carti teased its follow-up NARCISSIST in early fall 2021, he has not released any music since.

Instead of music, it seems that Carti has been working on a different creative endeavor: action figures. On Thursday (Jan. 6), photos began to surface of new Playboi Carti action figures in different outfits. The photos were originally posted by the Instagram page for Carti's label Opium, but have since been deleted.

A video also surfaced of the box the figurines would come in, where it displays the "Red" logo Carti has used for his WLR album.

It is unclear if the action figures are singular and have different clothes you can mix-and-match them with, or if there are a few separate figures. It currently appears that they will not be for retail sale, and likely just an aesthetic project for Carti.

The project reminds fans of when Travis Scott created an action figure of himself to use for the rollout and album cover for his 2015 debut album Rodeo. These fans took to Twitter to brainstorm what they would do if they were able to get their hands on a collectible Carti.

Do you think you would buy a Carti action figure if they were for sale?