Kanye West has mostly interacted with fans through social media posts over the past few months. Earlier this week, the fashion designer stepped in front of the camera for a rare interview on Good Morning America to open up about everything from his recent dispute with Gap to his relationship with ex-wifeKim Kardashian. Shortly after the interview, Ye' became a trending topic after admitting that Sway in fact did have the answers in 2013 when they the radio host advised him to take his Yeezy brand into his own brands.

"I will go ahead and say that Sway had the answer," the DONDA rapper shared. On Friday night (September 23), he took the stage with Playboi Carti during the "Magnolia" rapper's set at Rolling Loud NYC 2022. Fans were hype as the masked rappers performed their hit "Off The Grid" from Kanye's tenth studio album. The lit set even had Playboi Carti jump into the mosh pit amidst a bunch of fans.

The performance comes on the heels of the music festival removing three drill rappers from the lineup per the NYPD's request. This isn't the first time the New York police removed artists from the Rolling Loud bill for “public safety concerns.” In 2019, Casanova, Pop Smoke, Sheff G, Don Q, and 22Gz were taken off the lineup over alleged affiliations with “recent acts of violence citywide.” Before last year's show, Fetty Wap was arrested and taken into custody by the FBI.

As for drill rappers 22Gz, Sha Ek and Ron Suno who were removed from this year's NYC show, the NYPD has yet to provide a statement explaining why.

Check out Playboi Carti's performance below.