Playboi Carti is hitting the road again for the first time in three years, announcing the upcoming Narcissist tour.

As the Atlanta-based rapper continues to tease his upcoming Narcissist release, the 24-year-old superstar performer has announced his next string of tour dates, which mark his first headline tour in years. With shows kicking off next month and running until the end of the year, you can expect tons of mosh-pits and rowdiness across most major markets in North America.

The tour begins on October 14 in Nashville, and it will wrap up on December 23 with a show in Atlanta. Along the way, he'll have stops in Miami, New Orleans, Inglewood, San Francisco, Toronto, Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and more.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The tour was announced via a press release on Wednesday morning. According to the wording in the release, we can expect "unique fan experiences" at every tour stop.

With this being titled the Narcissist Tour, it's unclear if Playboi Carti plans to release a whole new album before he hits the road. The rapper has been teasing something for September 13, but it's yet to be determined what he's dropping. It could be a single, a new project, or simply an extension to last year's Whole Lotta Red.

Check out the tour dates below and let us know if you're planning on attending the tour. Tickets go on sale on September 2. The presale begins today.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Playboi Carti Narcissist Tour Dates

10/14 Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium

10/15 Charlotte, NC Bojangles Coliseum

10/17 Gainesville, FL Stephen C. O’Connell Center

10/19 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center

10/20 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

10/22 New Orleans, LA Champions Square

10/23 Houston, TX NRG Arena

10/24 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum

10/26 Austin, TX H-E-B Center

10/27 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre

11/2 Allen, TX Allen Event Center

11/4 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center

11/5 Mesa, AZ (Phoenix) Mesa Amphitheatre

11/6 Inglewood, CA (LA) The Forum

11/9 San Diego, CA Sycuan Stage

11/11 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/13 Portland, OR Theatre Of The Clouds

11/14 Everett, WA (Seattle) Angel of The Winds Arena

11/15 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

11/18 Salt Lake City, UT The Great Saltair

11/19 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater (AEG)

11/23 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

11/24 Chicago, IL Credit Union 1 Arena

11/26 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

11/27 St. Charles, MO ( ) The Family Arena

11/28 Independence, MO (Kansas City) Cable Dahmer Arena

11/30 Indianapolis, IN Indiana Farmers Coliseum

12/1 Cincinnati, OH BB&T Arena

12/2 Canton, OH (Cleveland) Canton Civic Center

12/4 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple

12/5 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Event Center

12/7 Lowell, MA (Boston) Tsongas Center

12/8 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory

12/9 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum

12/10 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

12/14 Hartford, CT XL Center

12/16 Kingston, RI Ryan Center

12/17 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

12/18 Washington, D.C. DC Armory

12/19 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center

12/21 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena

12/22 Greensboro, NC Special Events Center

12/23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

