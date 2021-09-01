Playboi Carti announces his first headline tour in three years.
Playboi Carti is hitting the road again for the first time in three years, announcing the upcoming Narcissist tour.
As the Atlanta-based rapper continues to tease his upcoming Narcissist release, the 24-year-old superstar performer has announced his next string of tour dates, which mark his first headline tour in years. With shows kicking off next month and running until the end of the year, you can expect tons of mosh-pits and rowdiness across most major markets in North America.
The tour begins on October 14 in Nashville, and it will wrap up on December 23 with a show in Atlanta. Along the way, he'll have stops in Miami, New Orleans, Inglewood, San Francisco, Toronto, Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and more.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The tour was announced via a press release on Wednesday morning. According to the wording in the release, we can expect "unique fan experiences" at every tour stop.
With this being titled the Narcissist Tour, it's unclear if Playboi Carti plans to release a whole new album before he hits the road. The rapper has been teasing something for September 13, but it's yet to be determined what he's dropping. It could be a single, a new project, or simply an extension to last year's Whole Lotta Red.
Check out the tour dates below and let us know if you're planning on attending the tour. Tickets go on sale on September 2. The presale begins today.
Prince Williams/Getty Images
Playboi Carti Narcissist Tour Dates
- 10/14 Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium
- 10/15 Charlotte, NC Bojangles Coliseum
- 10/17 Gainesville, FL Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- 10/19 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center
- 10/20 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater
- 10/22 New Orleans, LA Champions Square
- 10/23 Houston, TX NRG Arena
- 10/24 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum
- 10/26 Austin, TX H-E-B Center
- 10/27 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre
- 11/2 Allen, TX Allen Event Center
- 11/4 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center
- 11/5 Mesa, AZ (Phoenix) Mesa Amphitheatre
- 11/6 Inglewood, CA (LA) The Forum
- 11/9 San Diego, CA Sycuan Stage
- 11/11 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- 11/13 Portland, OR Theatre Of The Clouds
- 11/14 Everett, WA (Seattle) Angel of The Winds Arena
- 11/15 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
- 11/18 Salt Lake City, UT The Great Saltair
- 11/19 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater (AEG)
- 11/23 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
- 11/24 Chicago, IL Credit Union 1 Arena
- 11/26 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
- 11/27 St. Charles, MO (St.Louis) The Family Arena
- 11/28 Independence, MO (Kansas City) Cable Dahmer Arena
- 11/30 Indianapolis, IN Indiana Farmers Coliseum
- 12/1 Cincinnati, OH BB&T Arena
- 12/2 Canton, OH (Cleveland) Canton Civic Center
- 12/4 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple
- 12/5 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Event Center
- 12/7 Lowell, MA (Boston) Tsongas Center
- 12/8 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory
- 12/9 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum
- 12/10 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
- 12/14 Hartford, CT XL Center
- 12/16 Kingston, RI Ryan Center
- 12/17 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
- 12/18 Washington, D.C. DC Armory
- 12/19 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center
- 12/21 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena
- 12/22 Greensboro, NC Special Events Center
- 12/23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena