The road to Playboi Carti's forthcoming album, Whole Lotta Red, has been longer than expected or hoped. He has provided multiple teasers that have misled us into believing that the project's release was not far away, even though it still hasn't made its way into our hands. Given how many times Carti seemed prepared to drop it, WLR must be sitting on a hard-drive somewhere waiting to receive the green light to be freed. There's not much that we know about the album. Carti's cover story for FADER detailed that he had been working a lot with Metro Boomin and secured guest features from Gunna and Trippie Redd for unreleased songs. However, that story came out at the beginning of last summer and it's very likely that Whole Lotta Red has since evolved into a new permutation.

This new permutation might include an appearance from the legendary Yung Lean. Footage from IG stories show that Carti and Yung Lean linked up in the studio on Friday night. A snippet was shared of one song they cooked up, but only Lean is heard performing a rapping-singing hybrid on it. Considering that both of these artists have been pioneers of drug rap in their own right and have brought truly distinct styles to the music world, a collaboration between them is bound to be magical.