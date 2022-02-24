Last year, Playboi Carti's tour, which was first pegged the "Narcissist Tour" and soon changed to the "King Vamp Tour," was full of twists and turns. It was supposed to be attached to a new album that never came out, and brought tumultuous crowd reception and harassment for his opener, Rico Nasty.

Now, it seems Carti could be gearing back up to tour again, with Kanye West. Carti and Ye have developed quite a friendship since last summer, as Carti appeared on the show-stopping Donda track "Off The Grid" with Fivio Foreign, gave vocals for Ye's recent song "City Of Gods" with Alicia Keys and Fivio again and most recently joined West on stage for the "Donda 2 Experience" performance on Feb. 22 in Miami.

After appearing in eye-popping makeup, which resembled famous wrestler Jeff Hardy, at the Donda 2 show, Carti took to Instagram to share some up-close-and-personal selfies of him and the makeup, as well as a text conversation between him and Kanye. Ye succinctly texted him "Let's go on tour," to which Carti responded, seeming to agree, with a photo of a mysterious man in clown makeup.

While it is not clear when the possible tour would take place, fans have been hoping Ye would tour for his "Donda" era for quite some time. With more and more shows like his several listening parties and the Free Larry Hoover concert with Drake, it seems that Ye has opened up to the idea of performances.

Would you go to a Kanye West-Playboi Carti joint tour?