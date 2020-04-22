mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Playboi Carti & 16yrold Float On "i promise you *"

Aron A.
April 22, 2020 15:43
1.1K Views
30
1
i promise you *
Playboi Carti
Produced by 16yrold

Fresh off of "@ MEH," 16yrold shares some unreleased Playboi Carti.


At this point, it appears that we'll be getting Whole Lotta Red in the near future, though it's still unclear when exactly we could expect it. Playboi Carti has been surprisingly a little bit more open on the public side of things. Sharing a new song and hinting at the release the album on his Twitter page, his frequent collaborator 16yrold just blessed us with an unreleased banger from the mysterious one. 

"i promise you *" popped up on 16yrold's Soundcloud page earlier today, serving as a new single off of the producer's forthcoming project b proud of insanity. Laying down a spacey Internet trap beat down, Carti floats with references to all of his favorite designer brands and luxury cars that sit in his driveway.

With two new tracks from Carti in the span of a week, it appears that we're on a solid track to finally getting Whole Lotta Red.

Quotable Lyrics
Been playin' wit' your bitch, what you talkin' 'bout? Yeah
Bag in the brief, what you talkin' 'bout? Yeah
Carti got six, what you talkin' 'bout? 
N***a got rich, what you talkin' 'bout? Yeah
Bentleys and Lambs, what you talkin' 'bout? Ooh
I'm with my bitch and we vibin' out 

