Playboi Carti & 16yrold Float On "i promise you *"

At this point, it appears that we'll be getting Whole Lotta Red in the near future, though it's still unclear when exactly we could expect it. Playboi Carti has been surprisingly a little bit more open on the public side of things. Sharing a new song and hinting at the release the album on his Twitter page, his frequent collaborator 16yrold just blessed us with an unreleased banger from the mysterious one.

"i promise you *" popped up on 16yrold's Soundcloud page earlier today, serving as a new single off of the producer's forthcoming project b proud of insanity. Laying down a spacey Internet trap beat down, Carti floats with references to all of his favorite designer brands and luxury cars that sit in his driveway.

With two new tracks from Carti in the span of a week, it appears that we're on a solid track to finally getting Whole Lotta Red.

Quotable Lyrics

Been playin' wit' your bitch, what you talkin' 'bout? Yeah

Bag in the brief, what you talkin' 'bout? Yeah

Carti got six, what you talkin' 'bout?

N***a got rich, what you talkin' 'bout? Yeah

Bentleys and Lambs, what you talkin' 'bout? Ooh

I'm with my bitch and we vibin' out

