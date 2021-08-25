It has been confirmed that Atlanta rapper and Playboi Carti affiliate R5 Homixide, born Rashad Dowdy, has passed away at the age of 22. R5's cause of death has not yet been revealed, but according to HipHopDX, it is believed that the young rapper reportedly committed suicide.

R5 was notably shouted out on Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Redtrack "Stop Breathing" last December, when Carti rapped, "Free all my guys (What?), free Problem Child (What?)/I been with lil' Demon and lil' Beno and R5 (What? What? Demon in that)." In light of his passing, R5's close collaborators Money Game Boo and Problem Child 5, who also mentioned on the aforementioned Playboi Carti song, took to Instagram to mourn the late rapper.

Problem Child 5 posted a grainy picture of him and R5 together and wrote, "Who tf gone watch my back now [heartbroken emoji x9] Take me with you twin."

Money Game Boo shared a couple of photos that featured him, Problem Child 5, and R5 all together at an arcade, and he left a long caption that read, "REST UP LIL BRO YOUR HEART WAS BIG AS THIS WORLD [globe emoji] IM CONFUSED RIGHT NOW ALL I CAN SAY YOU NO YOU WAS AMAZING YOUNG LOIN IN MY EYES AN MY PRAYER GO UP TO U @problemchild5 LIL BRA PLEASE LIVE HIS LEGACY YOUR TEAM DEPENDING ON YOU TWIN LOVE YA NIGGA SEE YOU SOON TO LIVE YOUR BROTHER LEGACY [heart emoji][snake emoji][globe emoji] #Rest In Peace [heartbroken emoji x2] @r5homixide_ #godschild."

His most recent music video, "Chrome Heart," has amassed over 65,000 views since he shared it in July, and you can watch it below. Rest in peace, R5 Homixide, and condolences to his friends and family.

