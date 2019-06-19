Planters Peanuts is a company best known for its mascot, Mr. Peanut, and their ability to make some pretty tasty peanuts. Having said that, it's pretty surprising to hear that they are actually getting into the sneaker business with a brand new limited edition shoe which is being called the Crunch Force 1.

What's interesting about this shoe is that it was actually designed by sneaker YouTuber Seth Fowler who explained on Twitter that he based the shoe on classic basketball designs. As you can tell from the photo below, the show features the signature Planters Peanuts colors, including blue, black, and yellow. The shoe even has a gum and white midsole with the outsole made entirely of gum coloring.

If you're looking to cop these peanut-inspired shoes, they will be dropping on Friday, June 21st at 6 P.M. EST for $170 USD which is a pretty good price for a limited edition shoe. These will most likely sell out fast so if you're a sneakerhead who is also a big fan of their peanuts, then you might want to snag these as soon as you can.

While you wear them, you can even chomp on some Planters Peanuts to really stay on brand.