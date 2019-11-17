Planet Giza Shares New Song "Insomnia"

The Montreal-based trio, Planet Giza, formed back in 2013. They spent time developing a local following and honing their sound across a string of EPs before releasing their debut album, Added Sugar, this year, which boasted a feature from Mick Jenkins and production from fellow Montrealer, Kaytranada. The group is evidently riding the rush of their first full-length release because they're back already with another song, "Insomnia".

Planet Giza arose out of a merger between The North Virus and Rami B. The North Virus consisted of the producer duo, Dumix and Tony Stone, who decided to establish a permanent group with Rami B after a 45-minute session resulted in the SoundCloud success, "Old School Convertible". Beats have remained a prominent part of the unit's focus, ensuring a strong groove is always present. "Insomnia" shows Planet Giza crafting the kind of ethereal bop that they specialize in. They've carved out a lucrative lane for themselves that could lead far beyond the bounds of Canada.

Give the track a listen below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I got five rings, she bounce like springs

Going up and down

My hotline bling, is that my ting?

I'm on the way now