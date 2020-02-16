Planet Giza Drop 6-Minute Dance Epic "Hands On" Feat. JMF

When you think of the Montreal beat scene, if you are familiar with it, Kaytranada likely comes to mind. Just a hop, skip and a jump away from that thought can have you land on Planet Giza. This association isn't only made because because Planet Giza has collaborated with Kaytra in the past, but because the music of both of these acts possesses an intimate understanding of rhythm. This similarity is prominent on Planet Giza's new single, "Hands On." Producer JMF contributes to the bounce on this six-minute dance epic. It builds gently and evolves as a dull thud propels you forward. Scintillating synths and airy vocals make "Hands On" a pleasantly effortless listen, even as your head reflexively nods.

Planet Giza arose out of a merger between The North Virus and Rami B. The North Virus consisted of the producer duo, Dumix and Tony Stone, who decided to establish a permanent group with Rami B after a 45-minute session resulted in the SoundCloud success, "Old School Convertible". "Hands On" arrives a few days after Planet Giza celebrated the one-year anniversary of their debut album, Added Sugar. In November, they released a single titled "Insomnia", which featured a similar cover design to that of "Hands On", suggesting they will be unified by a forthcoming project.