mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Planet Giza Drop 6-Minute Dance Epic "Hands On" Feat. JMF

Noah C
February 16, 2020 15:46
47 Views
00
0
Planet GizaPlanet Giza
Planet Giza

Hands On
Planet Giza Feat. JMF

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Montreal trio wants to make you move.


When you think of the Montreal beat scene, if you are familiar with it, Kaytranada likely comes to mind. Just a hop, skip and a jump away from that thought can have you land on Planet Giza. This association isn't only made because because Planet Giza has collaborated with Kaytra in the past, but because the music of both of these acts possesses an intimate understanding of rhythm. This similarity is prominent on Planet Giza's new single, "Hands On." Producer JMF contributes to the bounce on this six-minute dance epic. It builds gently and evolves as a dull thud propels you forward. Scintillating synths and airy vocals make "Hands On" a pleasantly effortless listen, even as your head reflexively nods. 

Planet Giza arose out of a merger between The North Virus and Rami B. The North Virus consisted of the producer duo, Dumix and Tony Stone, who decided to establish a permanent group with Rami B after a 45-minute session resulted in the SoundCloud success, "Old School Convertible". "Hands On" arrives a few days after Planet Giza celebrated the one-year anniversary of their debut album, Added Sugar. In November, they released a single titled "Insomnia", which featured a similar cover design to that of "Hands On", suggesting they will be unified by a forthcoming project. 

 

Planet Giza JMF Planet Giza montreal hands-on
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Planet Giza Drop 6-Minute Dance Epic "Hands On" Feat. JMF
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject