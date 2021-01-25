A pair of insulting banners flew over Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Sunday, directed at former President Donald Trump.



"TRUMP WORST PRESIDENT EVER," one banner read. Another said, "TRUMP YOU PATHETIC LOSER GO BACK TO MOSCOW."

The former President was seen golfing at Mar-a-Lago, this weekend, after Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20th. A crowd of devoted supporters reportedly awaited Trump as he arrived.

Prior to leaving the White House, Trump pardoned a number of high profile people including Kodak Black.

While at the resort, Trump has reportedly been discussing establishing a third party, called either the MAGA Party or Patriot Party, in an effort to primary Republicans who vote to impeach him at his upcoming trial.

Sources said that Trump has "instructed his aides to prepare election challenges to lawmakers who crossed him in the final weeks in office."

“Multiple people in Trump’s orbit … say Trump has told people that the third-party threat gives him leverage to prevent Republican senators from voting to convict him during the Senate impeachment trial," the sourced added.

Trump's impeachment trial is set to commence during the week of February 8th, Senator Chuck Schumer announced last week.

