News of P.K. Subban's imminent trade to the New Jersey Devils didn't come as much of a shock to those who've been monitoring the Predators' fiscal spending. Within the realm of NHL hockey, few teams have shown a level of ambition akin to David Poile's daring exploits as the Nashville Predators' general manager.

Within the past decade or so, the Predators have continuously iced a highly competitive roster, thanks to their GM's willingness to make, at times, unpopular yet necessary changes in personnel - the latest his decision to part with former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban in exchange for a good number of assets from the New Jersey Devils organization.

The Predators will receive a defenseman to compensate for Subban's exit, Steven Santini, as well a prospect in Jeremy Davies, and two 2nd round picks - one they've already put towards the 2019 selection of Bobby Brink during the NHL Draft's all-important second phase of deployment. Beyond his obvious talent, P.K. Subban is a rarity in today's NHL, by virtue of his outspoken, yet charming personality.

As exhilarating as the sport might seem to a live audience, hockey players are often dumbstruck when approached by members of the media. You can fault the sports' culture of modesty for this everyday occurrence. Although less antagonistic in nature, Subban is the closest thing the NHL has to a talking head like Joel Embiid. The proverbial talent will undoubtedly bring a much-needed measure of excitement to a Devils' franchise that has grown stale in recent times. There's also a hope that Subban's acquisition will entice star forward Taylor Hall in signing a long-term contract if the lottery pick of Jack Hughes wasn't enough of an incentive.

