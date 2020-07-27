Unfortunately, hockey isn't exactly the most culturally relevant sport in North America right now. If you've watched a hockey game before, you would know that it is easily one of the most entertaining sports out there. At this point, however, some Americans just haven't caught on. Regardless, one of the sports' biggest stars is P.K. Subban who is a defenceman for the New Jersey Devils. The star is currently engaged to the likes of Lindsey Vonn, and recently, he and his fiance got to hang out with Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

As you can imagine, this get-together wasn't exactly of the chill kind. Instead, Vonn and Subban had The Rock teach them a thing or two in the gym. Subban took to Twitter with a clip of himself and Johnson engaging in some reps. Subban appears to be getting tired although The Rock is right there to motivate him and keep him going.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this clip is just how much The Rock towers over Subban. If you're a hockey fan, you know that Subban isn't some small guy. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Regardless, The Rock seems to make everyone look small in comparison.

As for Subban, we're sure he's excited to finally get back on the ice as the NHL has been on hiatus due to the virus.