The unraveling saga of PJ Washington's relationship with Brittany Renner is ongoing. The 22-year-old Charlotte Hornets baller's romance with 29-year-old Renner recently ended, and while the two have attempted to co-parent, Washington has been vocal about his ex. According to him, Renner was "faking" her feelings for him, leaving many to believe that he was suggesting she was only involved with him for financial gain.

The two reportedly began dating years ago when Washington was just an 18-year-old college student and now, they share a young son. There were rumors about the two secretly marrying last year and the NBA player owing hundreds of thousands of dollars in child support, but Washington came forward to say that wasn't true.

Last week, Washington continued to air out his ex by saying that she was keeping him from seeing their son. He made it clear that he would do all that he could to make sure he maintained a relationship with his little boy, and it looks as if there are changes being made behind the scenes, as Washington posted that he reunited with his son.

"Back with twin [fingers crossed emoji]," the basketball player wrote on his Instagram Story. He also shared a photo of himself with his little one immediately after the boy was born, and while Washington shows off his time with his son, Renner continues to face accusations from the public, including allegations that she "groomed" Washington. Check out a few posts below.



