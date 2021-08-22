Over the past month or so, PJ Washington and Brittany Renner have been the talk of the NBA offseason. Renner and Washington first linked up while PJ was in college, and eventually, they even had a child together. In recent months, their relationship has fallen apart, and now, it appears as though the two can't stop subbing each other on social media.

Washington claims Renner was simply out to finesse him, which is an assertion backed up by the fact that Renner has stated in old videos that basketball players are easy to trick. Recently, Washington claimed that Renner wasn't letting him see his son, which is a claim that came in the midst of rumors that Washington was paying six figures per month in child support.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Since that time, Washington was able to reunite with his son, although he isn't done with the subs on Twitter. Just yesterday, Washington tweeted "Don’t save her" after retweeting a post from Future that said "pray for her." While Washington didn't name Renner in these posts, it's reasonable to assume he was taking about the mother of his child.

This entire situation is unfortunate for both sides although, given the circumstances, it doesn't look like it will be resolved anytime soon. Hopefully, Washington is able to find some peace ahead of the NBA season.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Fashion Nova