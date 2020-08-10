PJ Tucker has been regarded around the league as the NBA Sneaker King and for good reason. Tucker is always wearing some pretty wild shoes out on the court, and he has become known for spending hundreds of thousands of dollars every single year on rare kicks. His ability to impress fans with his collection has led to a partnership with Nike, where they have given him access to some pretty historic sneakers. From time to time, he even gets his own colorways, but they typically never make it to retail, until now.

In a new video posted to social media, Tucker showed off a wild Nike Kobe 5 PE which has "Draft Day" vibes. The shoe has a blue and purple upper all while the side panels sport some zebra print. It's an interesting look that will certainly attract a lot of attention when worn on the court.

Tucker says that this shoe will actually be hitting stores soon, although there is no exact information as to when that it. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.