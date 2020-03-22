It appears PJ Tucker is looking to turn his passion for sneakers into his next business venture. On Saturday night, the Houston Rockets forward decided to join an IG Live session with Nate Robinson and announce that he’s planning on opening up his own sneaker store in Houston later this year.

"I'm actually, which I can confirm now, opening my store," Tucker reportedly said. “We're looking at grand opening in October. We've got a lot of dope collabs coming. We're going to have some fun with it, and I'm excited about that."

Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images

Tucker is looking to bring new perspective to the city of Houston where he has felt most at home in the NBA. Although the shop's physical location hasn't been revealed, a dormant @TheBetterGeneration Instagram account has already been created, hinting at the stores name.

"The shoe culture in Houston is cool," he said. "There's a lot of sneakerheads and a lot of people that love shoes here -- a lot more than I thought. ... I just think there should be more activity."

Not much else is known about the shop at this time as its still in the early stages, but we’ll keep you posted once more info gets unveiled.

