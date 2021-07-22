Tuesday night was a magical one for the city of Milwaukee as the Bucks won their first championship in 50 years. The team was carried by the likes of Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, all while players like Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton were praised for their supporting efforts. When you look at the Bucks roster, you will immediately find some defensive aces on the squad, including the likes of journeyman PJ Tucker who has been through a lot during his career.

After starting the season on a dysfunctional Houston Rockets squad, Tucker was traded to the Bucks where he flourished on both sides of the ball. In the playoffs, Tucker gave opposing teams an incredibly difficult time and in the NBA Finals, he proceeded to play some of his best basketball of the year. Having said that, it shouldn't be a surprise that he celebrated with all of his heart during the parade today.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

In fact, Tucker went viral throughout the afternoon thanks to the excessive amount of champagne and beer he was drinking. Tucker was feeling the vibes and energy from the crowd, which ultimately made for a wonderful sight. Once the Bucks made their way to the championship stage, Tucker made an impassioned speech, all while drowning himself in more champagne which received an ovation from Bucks fans.

While some might say Tucker was having too much fun, there is no denying that he has earned this. After coming so close in the past, there is no doubt that this championship is the highlight of his career.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

You can check out all of Tucker's antics in the clips below.