When it comes to the NBA's biggest sneaker collectors and connoisseurs, Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker sits at the top of the list.

The NBA's sneaker king routinely laces up exclusive sneakers on and off the court, but his latest footwear selection might be the rarest of them all. As seen in the video embedded below, Tucker recently showed off a purple "Cheetah" Nike Air Yeezy 2, a sneaker that is reportedly one of just three in existence.

The exclusive colorway of Kanye's Nike Air Yeezy 2 was allegedly given to Kobe Bryant in 2012, which makes sense considering the "Cheetah" colorway is inspired by the Nike Kobe 7 of the same name. Rumors suggest that sneakers were gifted to Kobe for the NBA All Star festivities, though he ended up wearing the "Galaxy" Kobe 7.

Whatever the case may be, PJ Tucker has his hands on them now. Continue scrolling for a look at some additional images, via Sole-U.