The Houston Rockets have been shrouded in some controversy over the last couple of weeks thanks to some reports that Chris Paul and James Harden hate playing with each other. These reports claim that Chris Paul actually wants out of Houston and that he was offered to the New York Knicks but they respectfully declined. The Rockets have adamantly denied these rumors and in a recent interview with The Athletic's Sam Amick, PJ Tucker did the same.

"I’m sick of the fake news, man. It’s fake," Tucker said emphatically. The defensive player went on to say that Paul and Harden have gotten into arguments in the past but they aren't a big deal. As Tucker explains, teammates fight all the time and winning is all that matters at the end of the day.

"Everybody—I argue with Chris and James more than Chris and James argue," Tucker said. "It was what it was. Everybody’s mad. Everybody’s pissed. I argue with Chris and James more than Chris and James argue with each other. Like, I’m the center, focal [point] of the argument because I’m always yelling at somebody and they’re yelling at me. ... You don’t think Kobe and Shaq argued?"

With Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors injured, the Rockets have a prime opportunity to finally win the Western Conference. Perhaps it would be best to put their differences aside and focus on what could be a championship season.