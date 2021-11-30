PJ Tucker is the biggest sneakerhead in the entire NBA, and over the past few years, he has been able to wear some pretty impeccable shoes on the court. With his contract with Nike in mind, it should come as no surprise that Tucker has paid a lot of attention to Nike Basketball and Air Jordan models over the past couple of seasons, specifically. With that being said, it's a given that he is also a fan of none other than Virgil Abloh, who sadly passed away this weekend after a battle with cancer.

Just one day prior to Abloh's passing, Tucker took to Instagram with a photo of some Off-White Air Jordan 2 Lows that he had received. The kicks said "Air Tucker" on the midsole, and it's clear that Tucker was excited to cop these.





Following Abloh's death, Tucker found a way to pay tribute to the designer, as he took a pair of Off-White Air Jordan 5s, and wrote kind messages throughout. As you can see, "Will always be here" is written on the side of one shoe, while the other says "thanks for a lifetime of inspiration."

Image via PJ Tucker

It's clear that Virgil inspired many throughout his lifetime, and his legacy will continue to live on. From hip-hop to sports and to fashion, Abloh's designs will forever be loved by those who make their style a priority.