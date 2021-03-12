PJ Tucker has been a mainstay on the Houston Rockets for a long time now although he was mostly associated with the team's glory years when Chris Paul and James Harden were on the roster. This season, the team has completely changed things up and Tucker has been vocal about how he isn't content with his current situation. It's been a foregone conclusion that Tucker would be traded although for some reason, it just hasn't happened yet and Tucker is starting to get annoyed.

In fact, according to Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, Tucker held out of last night's game against the Sacramento Kings, as he is frustrated with what's going on. Silas understands that Tucker wants out, and he claims that the team is committed to finding a solution.

"We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," Silas said. "I was under the assumption that he was going to be playing tonight, and he didn't play. That was disappointing, but there's no secret that it's been a rough year."

With the trade deadline coming soon, there is hope for Tucker on the horizon and hopefully, for his sake, a contender will want to scoop him up. Tucker has plenty left to give, and he would be a huge depth addition as we head closer to the postseason.

