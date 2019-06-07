The NBA world was set abuzz yesterday when it was revealed that the fan who shoved Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals was actually Golden State Warriors part-owner, Mark Stevens. With players around the league voicing their concerns and displeasure, the NBA and the Warriors teamed up to hit Stevens with a $500K fine and a one-year ban from attending games and any team activities. Some felt as though Stevens should have been banned for life, including Houston Rockets defensive star PJ Tucker who spoke to TMZ about the situation.

"Don't put your hands on people," Tucker said. "There's nowhere in the game for that."

Tucker also delved into the double standard there is when it comes to player and fan interactions. As the Rockets player explained, Lowry would have received an extremely harsh punishment had he put his hands on the fan. LeBron James was another player to make this point on Instagram yesterday.

"If a player put his hands on a fan, it would be a lot harsher," Tucker explained. "No telling what happens ... [that player would] probably never play again."

What do you think should have happened to Stevens? Was a one year ban enough or should he be gone for life?