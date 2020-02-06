The Houston Rockets have firmly committed to running a small ball lineup for the remainder of the season, and it's PJ Tucker who will be tasked with filling the void left by center Clint Capela. The Rockets traded Capela to the Atlanta Hawks earlier this week as part of a four-team deal that sent veteran forward Robert Covington to H-Town. As a result, the 6'5 Tucker will take over as center.

Naturally, social media was flooded with memes about how Tucker will stack up against the likes of Denver's Nikola Jokic or L.A.'s Anthony Davis, both of whom stand approximately 7-feet tall. The memes haven't gone unnoticed, and Tucker took to IG last night to share one of his favorites.

The Rockets also acquired Jordan Bell as part of the four-team trade so Tucker will have some support, but it's being reported that Mike D'Antoni intends to run with a lineup consisting of Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Eric Gordon, Robert Covington and Tucker. Houston could still pull off another deal ahead of Thursday's 3pm trade deadline but if they don't Tucker better invest in those stilts.

