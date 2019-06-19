PJ Tucker, Pia Mia & Jordan McCrary star in new Foot Locker campaign, "The Letter."
Foot Locker has today launched their latest "Discover Your Air" campaign, featuring NBA sneaker king PJ Tucker, singer and model Pia Mia, and actor JD McCrary.
The new ad, dubbed “The Letter,” is a comedic TV and digital spot that showcases just how far some sneaker lovers will go to get their hands on a coveted pair of Nike Air Maxes.
As seen in the video embedded above, "The Letter" includes a range of popular Air Maxes, ranging from the Nike Air Max 95 to the Air Max Plus, and more.
The full collection of Air Max silhouettes featured in The Letter is available today via footlocker.com, as well as Foot Locker stores around the country and through shoppable Instagram posts.
“Anyone who knows me, knows that sneakers are in my DNA, so of course I’m excited to be working with Foot Locker as part of their ‘Discover Your Air’ campaign,” said Tucker. “Whether you’re on or off the court, you always need to bring your A-game when it comes to style, and I know all too well what it’s like to chase those elusive kicks.”