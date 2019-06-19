Foot Locker has today launched their latest "Discover Your Air" campaign, featuring NBA sneaker king PJ Tucker, singer and model Pia Mia, and actor JD McCrary.

The new ad, dubbed “The Letter,” is a comedic TV and digital spot that showcases just how far some sneaker lovers will go to get their hands on a coveted pair of Nike Air Maxes.

As seen in the video embedded above, "The Letter" includes a range of popular Air Maxes, ranging from the Nike Air Max 95 to the Air Max Plus, and more.

The full collection of Air Max silhouettes featured in The Letter is available today via footlocker.com, as well as Foot Locker stores around the country and through shoppable Instagram posts.