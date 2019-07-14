PJ Morton & JoJo Revive Their Duet In "Say So" Music Video

Watch the new video for "Say So."

Earlier in the year, on Valentine's Day to be exact, PJ Morton and JoJo united for a new track made for R&B purists in mind as they connected on "Say So" and now the duo has returned with the music video for the beautiful collaboration.

The track was originally set to preview Morton's forthcoming studio album and as the project is slated for a release at the end of the summer, the new clip arrives just in time with its clean aesthetic seamlessly matching the stripped-down purity of the track.

"I really love how the simplicity of this video matches the simplicity of the song," Morton tells NYLON. "There are no deep lyrics. No big words. If you love me, just say so. It's such a simple sentiment that we can all relate to."