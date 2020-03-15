Pizza Hut and IKEA Hong Kong are unlikely collaborators who have been successfully expanding each other's brand reach and to be honest, their collaborations happen to be pretty cool.

We imagine the conversation going something like this:

"You know those tables in the middle of the pizza? What if we turned that into a furniture piece with IKEA?" "That. Is. A. Great. Idea!!!!"

However, we're not exactly sure if that's how business happens in Hong Kong.

If you didn't know, we are excited to inform you that the tiny plastic table that you find in pizza boxes is called a "pizza saver", and we're seeing these tiny tables blown up. The all-white Säva table sits on three legs and even includes a Pizza Hut logo atop of its surface. It looks exactly like a "pizza saver".

The packaging of the furniture item is meant to resemble a pizza box and even includes humorous assembly instructions on its top. Before the assembly is complete, you must order a Pizza Hut pizza and share it with a friend on your new table.

"This campaign shows the playful side of Pizza Hut, and that our credentials can move beyond the kitchen into new and interesting collaborations with other brands,” Wendy Leung, Marketing Director for Pizza Hut Hong Kong shared. We love the idea of brands creating new things and being creative.

Would you cop the Pizza Hut x IKEA collab if you got the chance?

