After spending their recent years focusing most of their efforts on sequels under the Disney regime (like the fourth Toy Story, which drops today), Pixar is now trying to switch things up and create fresh animated adventures, once more, going forward. For those too young to have remembered Pixar's golden years (in which viewers were graced with a host of innovative movies that didn’t seem to harbor franchise ambitions), it's this comes as good news. While most of Pixar’s sequels have been entertaining and heartwarming, its rebirth is for sure going to deliver some movies for the books. Their latest announcement sees a philosophically imbued Soul hitting the theatres next year.

Things already seemed to be moving in an exciting direction, with the studio releasing the first trailer for their upcoming Onward in late May, which stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as two teenage elves. Onward will be dropping a few months before Soul on March 6, 2020, with Soul scheduled to hit theaters on June 19, 2020. “One year from today, Pixar Animation Studios will take you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions,” Pixar posted on Twitter and Instagram. Other than the fact that it's being directed by Pete Docter - who was behind the studio hits Up and Inside Out - and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray, most of the details about the movie are being kept top secret for now. Pixar did, however, release a tagline which poses one of these questions: “Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams, and your interests come from? What is it that makes you… YOU?”

So, what do you guys think? Are you planning on hitting theatres on June 19th 2020?