Pivot Gang's MFnMelo Links Monte Booker On "Flow Seats"

It's been a huge year for Pivot Gang. The Chicago collective have continued to put on for the Windy City with every release including Pivot Gang's joint project, You Can't Sit With Us. The collective is set to hit the road this week but before they kick things off, one of the members of the crew blessed the world with some new music.

MFnMelo just dropped off his new single, "FlowSeats" which is produced by Monte Booker. The rapper comes through with a banger that will undoubtedly go off during their live shows. MFnMelo flexes with braggadocious bars over Booker's bouncy production. This marks both MFnMelo and Monte Booker's first collaboration together. Needless to say, we hope they have more collabs together in the cut.

Quotable Lyrics

Four way, never been passive

On bro, I ain't never been to NASA

Oh, my stars align

More like they all my guys

Moonwalk, I must just slide

Mic check, five