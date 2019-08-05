Pivot Gang Bring Bars Out For "SoHo Freestyle"

These days, there's something inherently evocative about the pairing of a sample-based instrumental and pure, unapologetic bars. Often associated with the golden-era come and gone, there any many who still abide by the classic sonic aesthetic, and you'd be wise to refrain from labeling them "old soul." For one, Saba and the Pivot Gang are anything but. A squad of adaptive lyricists in the purest form, as evidenced across the understated but solid You Can't Sit With Us, the eight rapper collective has decided to deliver an aperitif of sorts by way of the Two-Piece Tour Pack.

Off the bat, Saba kicks it off with some of his signature turn-of-phrase, spitting "had a plan, grab a pan from my west‚ grab a band, girlfriend, she get sticky like an amphibian." Imagery on point. Mfn Melo, KOTA The Friend, and Frsh Waters hold it down with a verse apiece, rounding out the Freestyle with a posse cut's competitive energy. Between this and Boogie & J.I.D's "SoHo," one has to wonder whether Southern Hollywood has become a low-key inspiration for today's rising lyricists.

Quotable Lyrics

Had a plan, grab a pan from my west‚ grab a bands

Girlfriend, she get sticky like an amphibian

I'm the man, 20 grand‚ Pivot Clan, that's my band

And that shit for life, but it ain't no tats on my skin

I get paid every K, then you hatin' and shit

Got a care on my head, but this Bape on my fit

Runnin' laps around the lands, on some Daytona shit