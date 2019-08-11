The Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to announce the tragic passing of one of their own this afternoon: wide receiver coach Darryl Drake. The team did not disclose his cause of death, but the early reports indicate that Drake died "suddenly" without provocation.

"We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake's passing this morning. Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football," Steelers president Art Rooney II wrote in a statement published on the team's Twitter.

The Chicago Bears followed suit with a message of their own, Drake held the WR coach position within their organization for much of the 2000s before joining the Arizona Cardinals and finally the Pittsburgh Steelers for what would have been his 2nd term (entering this season) as a member of staff. As a result, the Steelers canceled all team activities until further notice or Monday at the soonest. Darryl Drake is survived by his wife Sheila, his three children, and their grandchildren (down the line). RIP 1956-2019.

