Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago is scheduled for September 10th to 12th at Union Park.
This fall, Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago will be coming back in full effect at Union Park from September 10th to 12th. The festival returns following the COVID-19 pandemic in time for their 15th anniversary event with headliners Erykah Badu, St. Vincent, and Phoebe Bridgers. Other performances scheduled include Jay Electronica, Danny Brown, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, and more.
Via Publicist
Due to the volatility surrounding the COVID-19 situation, Pitchfork did state that they will be taking precautions surrounding COVID-19, as advised by the city of Chicago, as well as the federal, state, and local regulations. Currently, they will be asking for proof of full inoculation or a negative PCR test done within 24 hours of attendance at the festival. Masks will also still be required on grounds unless eating or drinking.
Tickets are currently on sale now. Check out the full list of performers below.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10th
Phoebe Bridgers
Big Thief
Animal Collective
The Fiery Furnaces
Yaeji
black midi
Hop Along
Kelly Lee Owens
Ela Minus
DEHD
The Soft Pink Truth
DJ Nate
Dogleg
Armand Hammer
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11TH
St. Vincent
Angel Olsen
Kim Gordon
Ty Segall & Freedom Band
Waxahatchee
Jay Electronica
Jamila Woods
Georgia Anne Muldrow
Faye Webster
Amaarae
Maxo Kream
Divino Niño
Bartees Strange
Horsegirl
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12TH
Erykah Badu
Flying Lotus
Thundercat
Danny Brown
Cat Power
Andy Shauf
Caroline Polachek
Yves Tumor
The Weather Station
Mariah the Scientist
oso oso
KeiyaA
Special Interest
Cassandra Jenkins