This fall, Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago will be coming back in full effect at Union Park from September 10th to 12th. The festival returns following the COVID-19 pandemic in time for their 15th anniversary event with headliners Erykah Badu, St. Vincent, and Phoebe Bridgers. Other performances scheduled include Jay Electronica, Danny Brown, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, and more.



Via Publicist

Due to the volatility surrounding the COVID-19 situation, Pitchfork did state that they will be taking precautions surrounding COVID-19, as advised by the city of Chicago, as well as the federal, state, and local regulations. Currently, they will be asking for proof of full inoculation or a negative PCR test done within 24 hours of attendance at the festival. Masks will also still be required on grounds unless eating or drinking.

Tickets are currently on sale now. Check out the full list of performers below.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10th



Phoebe Bridgers

Big Thief

Animal Collective

The Fiery Furnaces

Yaeji

black midi

Hop Along

Kelly Lee Owens

Ela Minus

DEHD

The Soft Pink Truth

DJ Nate

Dogleg

Armand Hammer

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11TH

St. Vincent

Angel Olsen

Kim Gordon

Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Waxahatchee

Jay Electronica

Jamila Woods

Georgia Anne Muldrow

Faye Webster

Amaarae

Maxo Kream

Divino Niño

Bartees Strange

Horsegirl

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12TH

Erykah Badu

Flying Lotus

Thundercat

Danny Brown

Cat Power

Andy Shauf

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor

The Weather Station

Mariah the Scientist

oso oso

KeiyaA

Special Interest

Cassandra Jenkins